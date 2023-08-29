Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan's graft conviction suspended - Geo TV

ISLAMABAD, Aug 29 (Reuters) - A Pakistani high court on Tuesday suspended former Prime Minister Imran Khan's recent conviction on corruption charges, Geo TV said.

Khan has been in prison since he was sentenced to three years on Aug. 5 on charges of unlawfully selling state gifts during his tenure as prime minister from 2018 to 2022. As a result of the conviction, Khan was also barred for five years from contesting elections by the country's election commission.

The suspension of the conviction does not necessarily mean that Khan will be free to walk out of jail, or that he will be allowed to contest the national election due later this year, which is likely to be delayed several months.

(Reporting by Asif Shahzad; editing by Sudipto ganguly)

