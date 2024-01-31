Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan sentenced to 14 years in state gifts case - Dawn

Adds details, background

ISLAMABAD, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi have been sentenced to 14 years in jail in a case related to illegal selling of state gifts, the Dawn newspaper reported on Wednesday.

The sentencing by an anti-graft court in Islamabad comes a day after Khan was handed a 10-year jail term in another case in which he was convicted of revealing state secrets, and a week before national elections.

Khan was also handed a three-year prison sentence in August by another court for selling gifts worth more than 140 million rupees ($501,000) in state possession and received during his 2018-2022 premiership.

The sentence was later suspended but Khan remains behind bars in connection with other cases. He has said that he legally purchased the items.

Government officials have alleged Khan's aides sold the gifts in Dubai.

(Reporting by Shivam Patel; Editing by YP Rajesh)

((Shivam.Patel@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.