Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan challenges his conviction in high court - lawyer

Credit: REUTERS/AKHTAR SOOMRO

August 08, 2023 — 02:37 am EDT

Written by Asif Shahzad for Reuters ->

ISLAMABAD, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan on Tuesday challenged his conviction on graft charges in a high court, his lawyer said.

Naeem Panjutha said the petition to challenge the weekend conviction had been filed in the Islamabad High court.

Khan has been jailed for three years on charges of selling state gifts unlawfully during his tenure as premier from 2018 to 2022.

