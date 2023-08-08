Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan challenges his conviction in high court - lawyer

Adds details in paragraphs 2-3

ISLAMABAD, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan on Tuesday challenged his conviction on graft charges in a high court, his lawyer said.

Naeem Panjutha said the petition to challenge the weekend conviction had been filed in the Islamabad High court.

Khan has been jailed for three years on charges of selling state gifts unlawfully during his tenure as premier from 2018 to 2022.

