Pakistan election body issues arrest warrant for ex-PM Imran Khan - Geo News

ISLAMABAD, July 24 (Reuters) - Pakistan's election commission has issued a non-bailable arrest warrant for former Prime Minister Imran Khan, broadcaster Geo News reported on Monday.

Khan was arrested in May by Pakistani authorities in connection with a corruption case, which sparked deadly unrest across the country. He was released on bail within days.

(Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield; Editing by Jon Boyle)

