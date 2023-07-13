News & Insights

Pakistan dollar bonds rally after IMF clears $3 bln bailout

July 13, 2023 — 02:25 am EDT

LONDON, July 13 (Reuters) - Pakistan's sovereign dollar bonds gained as much as 1.7 cents, Tradeweb data showed on Thursday, after the International Monetary Fund (IMF) gave the official sign-off for a $3 billion bailout.

The 2024 and 2027 maturities notched the strongest rallies, with the latter rising by 1.75 cents by 0629 GMT. The 2027 is at a 10-month high of just over 53 cents on the dollar, while the 2024 is at its highest in more than a year trading just under 80 cents. US740840AC76=TE, US695847AK91=TE

Pakistan, which has been teetering on the edge of default due to an acute foreign currency shortage, also got $1 billion from the United Arab Emirates and $2 billion from Saudi Arabia earlier this week.

