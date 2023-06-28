News & Insights

Pakistan dollar bonds jump on report of an IMF's stand-by programme

June 28, 2023

Written by Jorgelina do Rosario for Reuters

LONDON, June 28 (Reuters) - Pakistan sovereign dollar bonds extend gains in early trading after a report that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the government are discussing a $2.5 billion Stand-by Arrangement (SBA).

The gains were most pronounced in shorter-dated issues, with the 2024 bond US695847AK91=TE up 1.8 cents in the dollar to trade at 58.8 cents - its highest level since Feb.10, Tradeweb data showed.

Longer-dated maturities gained between 0.5-0.8 cents on the dollar. The bonds still trade in deeply distressed territory overall.

The SBA - a programme designed to help countries facing a balance of payment crunch - would cover the remaining amount of a $6.5 billion bailout agreement signed in 2019 of which $4 billion have been released so far, and which expires on June 30, the report citing an unnamed official said.

