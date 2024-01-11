News & Insights

Pakistan dollar bonds jump ahead of key IMF meeting

January 11, 2024 — 03:45 am EST

Written by Jorgelina do Rosario for Reuters ->

LONDON, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Pakistan's sovereign international dollar bonds rose on Thursday ahead of a meeting of the the International Monetary Fund (IMF) executive board on the first review on the country's $3 billion programme.

The bonds rose by up to 1.77 cents by 0857 GMT, with the 2026 bonds XS2322319398=TE rising the most to 70.79 cents on the dollar, according to Tradeweb data.

