Pakistan dollar bonds jump ahead of key IMF meeting

LONDON, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Pakistan's sovereign international dollar bonds rose on Thursday ahead of a meeting of the the International Monetary Fund (IMF) executive board on the first review on the country's $3 billion programme.

The bonds rose by up to 1.77 cents by 0857 GMT, with the 2026 bonds XS2322319398=TE rising the most to 70.79 cents on the dollar, according to Tradeweb data.

(Reporting by Jorgelina do Rosario, editing by Libby George)

