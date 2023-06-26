News & Insights

US Markets

Pakistan dollar bonds jump after parliament approves revised budget

Credit: REUTERS/Athar Hussain

June 26, 2023 — 05:20 am EDT

Written by Karin Strohecker and Libby George for Reuters ->

Updates bond prices, adds background on economy and IMF stance

LONDON, June 26 (Reuters) - Pakistan's sovereign dollar-denominated bonds jumped on Monday after its parliament approved a revised budget in a last ditch bid to clinch a deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Shorter-dated securities saw the biggest gains with the 2024 bond adding more than 3 cents before retracing some of the gains, Tradeweb data showed. However, they are still at deeply distressed levels of just under 53 cents.

There are four days to go before a $6.5 billion Extended Fund Facility (EFF), agreed in 2019, expires on June 30. The IMF has to review whether to release a $1.1 billion tranche pending to Pakistan that has been stalled since November.

Saturday's budget review came a day after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva on the sidelines of the Global Financing Summit in Paris.

The IMF made clear that it was unhappy with the budget Pakistan presented earlier in the month, saying it failed to broaden the tax base in a progressive way and undercut resources needed for vulnerable people.

The funding is key to Pakistan as it faces an acute balance of payment crisis, which analysts say could spiral into a debt default if the IMF funds do not come through.

The central bank barely has enough foreign exchange reserves to cover one month of even controlled imports, its currency has lost more than 25% against the U.S. dollar since the beginning of the year and the economic meltdown is driving more of its citizens to try risky migration routes to Europe.

(Reporting by Karin Strohecker and Libby George; editing by Dhara Ranasinghe, Robert Birsel)

((karin.strohecker@thomsonreuters.com; +442075427262; Reuters Messaging: karin.strohecker.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.