Pakistan dollar bonds gain 2.6 cents after ousted PM Khan's party resigns from lower house

Contributors
Karin Strohecker Reuters
Jorgelina do Rosario Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Caren Firouz

Pakistan sovereign dollar bonds rose on Monday after legislators from ousted Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan's party announced they are resigning en mass from the lower house of parliament. [nS7N2GL01S]

LONDON, April 11 (Reuters) - Pakistan sovereign dollar bonds rose on Monday after legislators from ousted Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan's party announced they are resigning en mass from the lower house of parliament.

Longer-dated bonds enjoyed the biggest gains with the 2051 bond XS2322321964=TE up as much as 2.6 cents in the dollar to trade at 65.635 cents, Tradeweb data showed.

The legislators protested against the formation of a new government by Khan's political opponents after he was ousted in a no-confidence vote by the same assembly in the early hours of Sunday.

(Reporting by Karin Strohecker, Jorgelina do Rosario)

((karin.strohecker@thomsonreuters.com; +442075427262; Reuters Messaging: karin.strohecker.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More