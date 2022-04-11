Pakistan dollar bonds gain 2.6 cents after ousted PM Khan's party resigns from lower house

LONDON, April 11 (Reuters) - Pakistan sovereign dollar bonds rose on Monday after legislators from ousted Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan's party announced they are resigning en mass from the lower house of parliament.

Longer-dated bonds enjoyed the biggest gains with the 2051 bond XS2322321964=TE up as much as 2.6 cents in the dollar to trade at 65.635 cents, Tradeweb data showed.

The legislators protested against the formation of a new government by Khan's political opponents after he was ousted in a no-confidence vote by the same assembly in the early hours of Sunday.

(Reporting by Karin Strohecker, Jorgelina do Rosario)

