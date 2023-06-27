Pakistan dollar bonds extend rally on IMF funding hopes

LONDON, June 27 (Reuters) - Pakistan's sovereign dollar-denominated bonds extended their rally on Tuesday on hopes the country could receive more financing from the International Monetary Fund in the days to come.

The gains were most pronounced in shorter-dated issues, with the 2024 bond up 3 cents in the dollar to trade at 56.25 cents, Tradeweb data showed.

Longer-dated maturities gained around 0.5 cents, reflecting the fact that any funding from the IMF would provide short-term rather than longer-term relief for the cash-strapped country. XS2322319638=TE, US695847AB92=TE

The bonds still trade in deeply distressed territory overall.

Pakistan's bonds had rallied on Monday already after its parliament approved a revised budget in a last ditch bid to clinch a deal with the Fund on the weekend.

There are three days to go before a $6.5 billion Extended Fund Facility (EFF), agreed in 2019, expires on June 30. The IMF has to review whether to release a $1.1 billion tranche pending to Pakistan that has been stalled since November.

(Reporting by Karin Strohecker; editing by Dhara Ranasinghe)

((karin.strohecker@thomsonreuters.com; +442075427262; Reuters Messaging: karin.strohecker.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.