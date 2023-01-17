Pakistan does not plan to increase gas prices - minister

January 17, 2023 — 04:11 am EST

Written by Shivam Patel for Reuters ->

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Pakistan's government does not plan to increase gas prices, junior oil and gas minister Musadik Malik told the Senate on Tuesday, a week after the oil and gas regulator approved price hikes by two companies, state broadcaster PTV News reported.

The regulator had allowed Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Ltd SUIN.PSX and Sui Southern Gas Company SUIS.PSX to hike rates by up to 75%, subject to cabinet approval.

