Pakistan delays 500,000 tonnes wheat tender to Nov. 30 - traders

HAMBURG, Nov 25 (Reuters) - A government agency in Pakistan has postponed the deadline for submission of price offers in an international tender to purchase and import 500,000 tonnes of wheat to Nov. 30 from Nov. 28 previously, European traders said on Friday.

Traders said they had been sent a message by the purchasing agency Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) informing them of the delay. The TCP gave no reason for the postponement, they said.

Pakistan is believed by traders to have a substantial import requirement after massive floods in September damaged farmland and crops, sweeping away homes, bridges, roads and livestock.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

