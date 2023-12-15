News & Insights

Pakistan cuts petrol, diesel prices

December 15, 2023 — 02:06 pm EST

Written by Asif Shahzad for Reuters ->

ISLAMABAD, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Pakistan on Friday cut petrol and diesel prices in view of the downward trend of international market prices, the finance ministry said.

The price of petrol would drop by 14 rupees (4.95 cents U.S.) to 267.34 rupees a litre effective Saturday.

The cost of high-speed diesel would drop by 13.5 rupees to 276.21 rupees a litre.

($1 = 283.0000 Pakistani rupees)

