Pakistan court to indict ex-PM Khan on contempt of court charges -broadcasters

ISLAMABAD, Sept 8 (Reuters) - A Pakistani court decided on Thursday to indict former Prime Minister Imran Khan on charges of contempt of court, Pakistani broadcasters reported.

Khan has been accused of the criminal contempt charges for threatening a judicial magistrate who had decided against one of Khan's close aides facing treason charges. The broadcasters said that following Thursday's decision he would be indicted in two weeks.

