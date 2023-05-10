Pakistan court indicts ex-PM Imran Khan - Geo News

By Gibran Naiyyar Peshimam, Asif Shahzad and Ariba Shahid

ISLAMABAD, May 10 (Reuters) - Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan was on Wednesday indicted by a court for unlawfully selling state gifts during his premiership between 2018-22, broadcaster Geo News reported.

Khan was arrested on Tuesday in another corruption case.

(Reporting by Gibran Naiyyar Peshimam, Asif Shahzad and Ariba Shahid; Writing by Shivam Patel; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)

((Shivam.Patel@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.