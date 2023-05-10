News & Insights

Pakistan court indicts ex-PM Imran Khan - Geo News

Credit: REUTERS/AKHTAR SOOMRO

May 10, 2023 — 06:24 am EDT

Written by Gibran Naiyyar Peshimam, Asif Shahzad, Ariba Shahid for Reuters ->

By Gibran Naiyyar Peshimam, Asif Shahzad and Ariba Shahid

ISLAMABAD, May 10 (Reuters) - Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan was on Wednesday indicted by a court for unlawfully selling state gifts during his premiership between 2018-22, broadcaster Geo News reported.

Khan was arrested on Tuesday in another corruption case.

