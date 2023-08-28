Pakistan court drops sedition charges against former PM Imran Khan - lawyer

Clarifies that court dismiss sedition charges, not murder case

ISLAMABAD, Aug 28 (Reuters) - A court in Pakistan on Monday dismissed a sedition case against former Prime Minister Imran Khan, his lawyer said on messaging platform X, formerly known as Twitter, on Monday.

