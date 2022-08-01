Pakistan consumer price inflation at 14-year high of 24.9% in July

Updates with more details, background

ISLAMABAD, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Pakistan's annual consumer price inflation reached 24.9% in July, up from 21.3% in June and the highest in 24 years, the statistics bureau said on Monday.

Non-food items, mainly fuel and electricity charges, were the major reason for the rise, it said, adding surging prices for vegetables, pulses, cooking oil, wheat flour and milk were also a significant factor.

On a month-on-month basis, inflation jumped by 4.3% in July, the bureau said.

Pakistan is facing economic turmoil with fast depleting foreign reserves, an historic depreciation of the rupee against U.S. dollar, and soaring inflation.

(Reporting by Asif Shahzad Editing by David Goodman and Mark Heinrich)

((asif.shahzad@thomsonreuters.com; +923018463683;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.