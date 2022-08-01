Pakistan consumer price inflation at 14-year high of 24.9% in July

ISLAMABAD, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Pakistan's annual consumer price inflation reached 24.9% in July, up from 21.3% in June and the highest in 24 years, the statistics bureau said on Monday.

Non-food items, mainly fuel and electricity charges, were the major reason for the rise, it said, adding surging prices for vegetables, pulses, cooking oil, wheat flour and milk were also a significant factor.

On a month-on-month basis, inflation jumped by 4.3% in July, the bureau said.

Pakistan is facing economic turmoil with fast depleting foreign reserves, an historic depreciation of the rupee against U.S. dollar, and soaring inflation.

