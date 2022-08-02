Pakistan completes last prior action required to release bailout money: IMF

Petroleum development 'levy' not 'level' in para 2

ISLAMABAD, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Pakistan has met the International Monetary Fund's last prior action required for the release of $1.1 billion of bailout funds under the seventh and eighth reviews, the lender's resident representative said on Tuesday.

The last action was met with an increase in the petroleum development levy on Jul. 31, the IMF's Esther Perez Ruiz told Reuters in a message.

She said the meeting of the IMF board to release the bailout funds for Pakistan is tentatively planned for late August, once adequate financing assurances are confirmed by Pakistan.

