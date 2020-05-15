Pakistan central bank cuts interest rates to 8% as coronavirus fallout hits economy

By Syed Raza Hassan and Charlotte Greenfield

KARACHI/ISLAMABAD, May 15 (Reuters) - Pakistan's central bank cut its benchmark interest rate on Friday by 100 basis points to 8%, the fourth time it has cut rates since the coronavirus pandemic hit two months ago.

"Easier monetary policy ... can provide liquidity support to households and businesses to help them through the ensuing temporary phase of economic disruption," the State Bank said, adding the likelihood of surging inflation expected earlier in the year had also reduced.

The bank has cut rates by a total of 525 basis points since the beginning of the health crisis two months ago and has announced a package of measures to support poorer workers hit by the pandemic as well as offering risk sharing with private banks on concessional lending to boost liquidity.

Before the crisis hit, the bank had held rates at an elevated level of 13.25% for months as it sought to reign in inflation which rose to more than 14% in January. Falling oil prices now make inflation less of a concern.

Friday's rate cut "reflected the (monetary policy committee's) view that the inflation outlook has improved further in light of the recent cut in domestic fuel prices," the bank said.

"As a result, inflation could fall closer to the lower end of the previously announced ranges of 11-12 percent this fiscal year and 7-9 percent next fiscal year."

The decision comes around a fortnight before Pakistan announces its annual budget, aimed at finding ways to generate revenue and cut expenditures.

Due to a shortfall in revenue, re-prioritising of expenditure and increase in public spending, the post-pandemic fiscal deficit could reach as high as 9.4%, against an earlier projection of 7.4%, according to finance ministry documents seen by Reuters.

Pakistan began a phased lifting of its countrywide lockdown last week despite a rising rate of cases – a move pushed primarily by fears of an economic meltdown. The country has reported more than 38,000 COVID-19 cases and 821 deaths.

"Easing lockdowns...should help provide support to economic activity. Nevertheless, as elsewhere, the situation remains highly uncertain," the State Bank said. "A possible rise in infections could prompt fresh lockdowns, and the recovery could prove more sluggish than is currently being anticipated."

(Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan and Charlotte Greenfield Editing by Andrew Heavens and Peter Graff)

((charlotte.greenfield@thomsonreuters.com; +92 300 856 6702; Reuters Messaging: charlotte.greenfield.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.