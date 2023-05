KARACHI, May 4 (Reuters) - The Pakistani central bank's foreign exchange reserves fell by $6 million to $4.46 billion in the week ending April 28, the bank said in a statement on Thursday.

(Reporting by Ariba Shahid, writing by Shivam Patel, editing by Mark Heinrich)

((Shivam.Patel@thomsonreuters.com;))

