Pakistan cenbank withdraws prior approval requirement for essential goods imports

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Pakistan's central bank said on Monday it withdrew a prior approval requirement for imports of essential goods.

"State Bank of Pakistan withdrew the requirement of prior approval of imports and instead gave a general guidance to the banks to prioritise import of certain essential items like food, pharmaceutical, energy, etc," the central bank said in a statement.

(Reporting by Gibran Peshimam and Shivam Patel; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)

((Shivam.Patel@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.