Pakistan cenbank withdraws prior approval requirement for essential goods imports

Credit: REUTERS/AKHTAR SOOMRO

January 23, 2023 — 02:07 am EST

Written by Gibran Peshimam and Shivam Patel for Reuters ->

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Pakistan's central bank said on Monday it withdrew a prior approval requirement for imports of essential goods.

"State Bank of Pakistan withdrew the requirement of prior approval of imports and instead gave a general guidance to the banks to prioritise import of certain essential items like food, pharmaceutical, energy, etc," the central bank said in a statement.

(Reporting by Gibran Peshimam and Shivam Patel; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)

