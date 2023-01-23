Pakistan cenbank raises key rate by 100 bps to contain inflation

Updates with quotes from statement

KARACHI, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Pakistan's central bank on Monday raised key rate by 100 basis points, as widely expected, to 17% in an effort to rein in persistently high inflation and said achieving price stability is key to attaining sustainable growth in the future.

"The committee noted that inflationary pressures are persisting and continue to be broad-based. If these remain unchecked, they could feed into higher inflation expectations over a longer than-anticipated period," the statement said.

"The MPC stressed that it is critical to anchor inflation expectations and achieve the objective of price stability to support sustainable growth in the future."

(Reporting by Ariba Shahid and Gibran Peshimam; writing by Swati Bhat; Editing by Sudipto Ganguly)

((swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com; twitter.com/swatibhat22; +91-22-69217812; Reuters Messaging: swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.