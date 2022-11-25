Pakistan cenbank raises key rate by 100 bps to 16% to curb inflation

By Gibran Naiyyar Peshimam

ISLAMABAD, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Pakistan's central bank raised its key policy rate by 100 basis points to 16% on Friday, the bank said after a meeting of its monetary policy committee.

"This decision reflects the MPC's view that inflationary pressures have proven to be stronger and more persistent than expected," the central bank said in a statement.

The bank had kept the rate unchanged at its last two meetings in October and September. Including the latest increase, the bank has raised the key rate by 625 basis points cumulatively in 2022.

The South Asian nation has been grappling with persistently high inflation, with the consumer price index (CPI) registering a 26.6% year-on-year rise in October, even as devastating floods and attempts to maintain fiscal discipline have resulted in a sharp economic slowdown.

"Looks like SBP (State Bank of Pakistan) more concerned with rising inflation. Moreover IMF talks for next tranche is under way and is delayed, that may have also compelled the committee to take this step to fight inflation," said Mohammad Sohail, an analyst with Topline Securities.

SBP said they were reaffirming their GDP projection of about 2% for FY23 and also their current account deficit forecast of about 3% of GDP, but said they now expect higher food prices and core inflation to push average inflation to 21-23% versus 18-20% previously.

Devastating floods that peaked in August killed over 1,700 people in Pakistan and caused billions of dollars in damage to infrastructure as well as agricultural land.

(Writing by Swati Bhat; Additional reporting by Asif Shahzad and Sudipto Ganguly, Editing by William Maclean)

((GibranNaiyyar.Peshimam@thomsonreuters.com; +923018217003;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.