Pakistan buys 500,000 T wheat, brings total to 950,000 T

Combines total of two separate deals

HAMBURG, Dec 5 (Reuters) - A government agency in Pakistan is believed to have bought about 500,000 tonnes of wheat in an international tender for the same volume which closed last week, bringing total imports on Monday to 950,000 tonnes, European traders said on Monday.

The tender purchase was in addition to a separate deal announced on Monday by Pakistan for 450,000 tonnes of Russian wheat in an inter-government deal from the Russian state firm Prodintorg at $372 per tonne.

The Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) bought the 500,000 tonnes all at $372 a tonne c&f, traders said.

Traders said they believed the sellers were Cereal Crops with 130,000 tonnes, Agrocorp with 120,000 tonnes, Aston 190,000 tonnes and Grainflower/GTCS 60,000 tonnes.

The tender sought rapid shipment between Dec. 16, 2022, and Feb. 8, 2023. The wheat can be sourced from optional origins but traders expected Russia to be a substantial source.

The tender was issued after massive floods in September in Pakistan inundated farmland, damaging crops and sweeping away homes, bridges, roads and livestock, causing an estimated $30 billion of damage.

