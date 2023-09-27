Pakistan ascertaining facts on first Russian LPG delivery, ministry says

By Asif Shahzad

ISLAMABAD, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Pakistan's energy ministry said on Wednesday that Islamabad was ascertaining facts after Russia's embassy in the country tweeted that Moscow had made its first Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) delivery to the South Asian nation.

The Russian embassy posted on social media site X, formerly Twitter, late on Tuesday that 100,000 tons of LPG had arrived in Pakistan through Iran's Sarakhs Special Economic Zone, and consultations on a second shipment were underway.

Energy imports make up the majority of Pakistan's external payments and discounted fuel from Russia offers some respite as Islamabad faces an acute balance of payments problem, risking a default on its external debt.

Pakistan received its first delivery of Russian crude under a deal struck between the two countries earlier this year.

In a statement sent to Reuters, the energy ministry said LPG being imported by private entities from Iran via a land route might be of Russian origin, adding that the government itself does not import the fuel.

The Russian embassy did not respond to an emailed request for comment.

Market, industry and official sources questioned the size of the consignment, however, saying such an amount of LPG was too much to have arrived by road and would have required around 4,000 containers to carry it.

An industry source in Moscow said LPG shipments from Russian plants, mainly owned by Gazprom, to Sarakhs between February and April totalled around 5,000 tons.

"We don't know which part of these 5,000 tons were delivered from Sarakhs to Pakistan," the source said.

At the time of the crude deal Moscow said Islamabad would need to make any LPG purchases via the Russian private sector.

Pakistan has said it had paid for the Russian crude in Chinese currency but the value of the deal was never disclosed.

