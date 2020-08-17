Pakistan army chief arrives in Saudi Arabia to revive strained ties

RIYADH, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Pakistan's army chief arrived in Saudi Arabia on Monday, its embassy in Riyadh said, amid a diplomatic spat that has threatened Riyadh's financial life line to the cash-strapped South Asian nation.

General Qamar Javed Bajwa arrived in Riyadh at 10 a.m. (0700 GMT), the embassy said. A military source said the head of Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) General Faiz Hameed is accompanying Bajwa.

(Reporting by Marwa Rashad in Riyadh and Asif Shahzad in Islamabad; writing by Lisa Barrington; editing by Jason Neely)

((lisa.barrington@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.