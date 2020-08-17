Pakistan army chief arrives in Saudi Arabia to revive strained ties

Contributors
Marwa Rashad Reuters
Asif Shahzad Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood

Pakistan's army chief arrived in Saudi Arabia on Monday, its embassy in Riyadh said, amid a diplomatic spat that has threatened Riyadh's financial life line to the cash-strapped South Asian nation.

RIYADH, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Pakistan's army chief arrived in Saudi Arabia on Monday, its embassy in Riyadh said, amid a diplomatic spat that has threatened Riyadh's financial life line to the cash-strapped South Asian nation.

General Qamar Javed Bajwa arrived in Riyadh at 10 a.m. (0700 GMT), the embassy said. A military source said the head of Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) General Faiz Hameed is accompanying Bajwa.

(Reporting by Marwa Rashad in Riyadh and Asif Shahzad in Islamabad; writing by Lisa Barrington; editing by Jason Neely)

((lisa.barrington@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters