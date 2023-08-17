Pakistan appoints new caretaker cabinet ahead of elections - GEO News

KARACHI, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Pakistan's caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Thursday appointed a new cabinet ahead of the national elections due in early November, broadcaster GEO News reported, citing sources.

Former U.S. ambassador Jalil Abbas Jilani was named foreign minister and former central bank chief Shamshad Akhtar was appointed finance minister as part of the new caretaker cabinet, the report said.

(Reporting by Ariba Shahid, Writing by Blassy Boben; Editing by Toby Chopra)

((blassy.boben@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.