Pak Tak International Postpones Key Circular

Pak Tak International Limited (HK:2668) has released an update.

Pak Tak International Limited has announced a further delay in sending out a circular related to its major transaction involving the acquisition of a target company and the issuance of shares. The dispatch, originally slated for 31 May 2024, has been postponed to 30 June 2024, as the company needs more time to finalize the necessary information and documentation. Shareholders are advised to expect details on the agreement, reports, and other disclosures required by the Listing Rules at the new date.

