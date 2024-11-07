PainReform receives noncompliance notification from Nasdaq

PainReform (PRFX) announced that it has received a notification from Nasdaq advising the company that it no longer satisfied the minimum $2.5M stockholders’ equity requirement for continued listing on Nasdaq set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(b)(1) or, alternatively, the requirement that the company either maintain a market value of listed securities of at least $35M or generate net income from continuing operations of $500,000 in the most recently completed fiscal year or two of the last three most recently completed fiscal years.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on PRFX:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.