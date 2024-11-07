PainReform receives noncompliance notification from Nasdaq

PainReform (PRFX) announced that it has received a notification from Nasdaq advising the company that it no longer satisfied the minimum $2.5M stockholders’ equity requirement for continued listing on Nasdaq set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(b)(1) or, alternatively, the requirement that the company either maintain a market value of listed securities of at least $35M or generate net income from continuing operations of $500,000 in the most recently completed fiscal year or two of the last three most recently completed fiscal years.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on PRFX:
- PainReform Faces Nasdaq Compliance Challenge Amid Drug Development
- PainReform cut to Hold at Maxim amid ‘changed’ market dynamics
- PainReform downgraded to Hold from Buy at Maxim
- PainReform Announces Significant Share Offering
- PainReform Calls Shareholder Meeting for Key Votes
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.