PainReform receives noncompliance notification from Nasdaq

November 07, 2024 — 06:50 pm EST

PainReform (PRFX) announced that it has received a notification from Nasdaq advising the company that it no longer satisfied the minimum $2.5M stockholders’ equity requirement for continued listing on Nasdaq set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(b)(1) or, alternatively, the requirement that the company either maintain a market value of listed securities of at least $35M or generate net income from continuing operations of $500,000 in the most recently completed fiscal year or two of the last three most recently completed fiscal years.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

