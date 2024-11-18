News & Insights

PainReform Announces 1-for-4 Reverse Share Split

November 18, 2024 — 05:26 pm EST

PainReform (PRFX) has released an update.

PainReform Ltd. will implement a 1-for-4 reverse share split of its ordinary shares, effective after market close on November 20, 2024, with trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market commencing the following day. This move will consolidate every four shares into one, adjusting the share capital structure to comprise approximately 590,616 outstanding shares. Investors should note that fractional shares will be rounded up, potentially impacting stock valuations and trading dynamics.

