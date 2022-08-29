Painful week for individual investors invested in Gogoro Inc. (NASDAQ:GGR) after 4.1% drop, institutions also suffered losses

A look at the shareholders of Gogoro Inc. (NASDAQ:GGR) can tell us which group is most powerful. We can see that individual investors own the lion's share in the company with 51% ownership. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

Following a 4.1% decrease in the stock price last week, individual investors suffered the most losses, but institutions who own 22% stock also took a hit.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Gogoro. NasdaqGS:GGR Ownership Breakdown August 29th 2022

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Gogoro?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Gogoro. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Gogoro, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too. NasdaqGS:GGR Earnings and Revenue Growth August 29th 2022

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Gogoro. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is Gold Sino Assets Limited with 22% of shares outstanding. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 11% and 5.0%, of the shares outstanding, respectively.

Our studies suggest that the top 25 shareholders collectively control less than half of the company's shares, meaning that the company's shares are widely disseminated and there is no dominant shareholder.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There is a little analyst coverage of the stock, but not much. So there is room for it to gain more coverage.

Insider Ownership Of Gogoro

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

We can report that insiders do own shares in Gogoro Inc.. This is a big company, so it is good to see this level of alignment. Insiders own US$74m worth of shares (at current prices). If you would like to explore the question of insider alignment, you can click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, collectively holds 51% of Gogoro shares. This size of ownership gives investors from the general public some collective power. They can and probably do influence decisions on executive compensation, dividend policies and proposed business acquisitions.

Private Company Ownership

It seems that Private Companies own 22%, of the Gogoro stock. It's hard to draw any conclusions from this fact alone, so its worth looking into who owns those private companies. Sometimes insiders or other related parties have an interest in shares in a public company through a separate private company.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Gogoro better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Gogoro you should know about.

But ultimately it is the future, not the past, that will determine how well the owners of this business will do. Therefore we think it advisable to take a look at this free report showing whether analysts are predicting a brighter future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

