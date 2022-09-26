Painful week for individual investors invested in Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) after 11% drop, institutions also suffered losses

To get a sense of who is truly in control of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. With 58% stake, individual investors possess the maximum shares in the company. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

Following a 11% decrease in the stock price last week, individual investors suffered the most losses, but institutions who own 27% stock also took a hit.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Aehr Test Systems. NasdaqCM:AEHR Ownership Breakdown September 26th 2022

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Aehr Test Systems?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Aehr Test Systems. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Aehr Test Systems' earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters. NasdaqCM:AEHR Earnings and Revenue Growth September 26th 2022

Our data indicates that hedge funds own 6.0% of Aehr Test Systems. That worth noting, since hedge funds are often quite active investors, who may try to influence management. Many want to see value creation (and a higher share price) in the short term or medium term. The company's largest shareholder is AWM Investment Company Inc, with ownership of 6.0%. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 4.9% and 3.8% of the stock. Furthermore, CEO Gayn Erickson is the owner of 1.9% of the company's shares.

A deeper look at our ownership data shows that the top 25 shareholders collectively hold less than half of the register, suggesting a large group of small holders where no single shareholder has a majority.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There is a little analyst coverage of the stock, but not much. So there is room for it to gain more coverage.

Insider Ownership Of Aehr Test Systems

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own some shares in Aehr Test Systems. It has a market capitalization of just US$379m, and insiders have US$34m worth of shares, in their own names. This shows at least some alignment. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, collectively holds 58% of Aehr Test Systems shares. With this amount of ownership, retail investors can collectively play a role in decisions that affect shareholder returns, such as dividend policies and the appointment of directors. They can also exercise the power to vote on acquisitions or mergers that may not improve profitability.

Next Steps:

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for Aehr Test Systems you should be aware of, and 1 of them is concerning.

But ultimately it is the future, not the past, that will determine how well the owners of this business will do. Therefore we think it advisable to take a look at this free report showing whether analysts are predicting a brighter future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

