PainChek Ltd’s AUD 5.1M Entitlement Offer for Expansion

November 24, 2024 — 07:37 pm EST

PainChek Ltd (AU:PCK) has released an update.

PainChek Ltd is launching a fully underwritten entitlement offer to raise approximately AUD $5.1 million, aimed at fueling its global expansion plans. The offer includes new shares and options to existing shareholders and supports the company’s ambitions to expand in the ANZ and UK markets, enter the US market, and launch its Infant App. This strategic move highlights PainChek’s commitment to advancing its innovative pain assessment technology across diverse markets.

