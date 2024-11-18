News & Insights

PainChek Ltd Strengthens Partnership with BESTMED

November 18, 2024 — 09:00 pm EST

PainChek Ltd (AU:PCK) has released an update.

PainChek Ltd has expanded its partnership with BESTMED, reinforcing their commitment to enhanced pain management in Australian aged care and home care sectors. This 12-month rolling agreement aims to integrate PainChek’s innovative pain assessment technology into BESTMED’s network of 1,100 homes, potentially benefiting over 100,000 Australians. With regulatory approval in multiple global markets, PainChek continues to set the standard in digital pain management solutions.

