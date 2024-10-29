News & Insights

PainChek Ltd Eyes Expansion with Key Milestones

October 29, 2024 — 06:27 pm EDT

PainChek Ltd (AU:PCK) has released an update.

PainChek Ltd has reached significant milestones, including 100,000 global contracted licenses and the launch of its Infant App in Australia, positioning the company for further market expansion. The company is in the process of an FDA De Novo submission following a successful clinical validation study, aiming to capture a share of the lucrative US healthcare market. With increasing market penetration in aged care and new opportunities in home care and hospitals, PainChek is poised for growth.

