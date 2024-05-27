News & Insights

PainChek Ltd Expands European Presence with Patent

May 27, 2024 — 07:37 pm EDT

PainChek Ltd (AU:PCK) has released an update.

PainChek Ltd has secured a European patent for its innovative smartphone-based pain assessment technology, covering 20 countries until 2035, bolstering its global IP portfolio. This significant development reinforces the company’s position in the healthcare market, with CEO Philip Daffas highlighting the UK as a key growth area for PainChek’s pain management solutions. The technology, which has conducted over 5 million digital pain assessments, offers improved consistency and accuracy in pain management for individuals with varying abilities to self-report pain.

