PainChek Ltd Announces Upcoming Annual General Meeting

October 24, 2024 — 10:39 pm EDT

PainChek Ltd (AU:PCK) has released an update.

PainChek Ltd has scheduled its Annual General Meeting for November 28, 2024, in Sydney, inviting shareholders to participate in discussions about the company’s performance and future direction. Shareholders can watch the meeting live but must submit questions in advance. This meeting offers a crucial opportunity for investors to engage with the company’s leadership and gain insights into PainChek’s strategic plans.

