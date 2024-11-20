PainChek Ltd Announces Trading Halt for Capital Raise

PainChek Ltd (AU:PCK) has released an update.
PainChek Ltd has requested a trading halt on its securities on the Australian Securities Exchange pending an announcement about a capital raise. This pause in trading is intended to prevent uninformed transactions until the company discloses more details about its financial plans. The halt is expected to last until Monday, 25 November 2024, or until the announcement is made.
