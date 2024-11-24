News & Insights

PainChek Ltd Announces Major Securities Offering

November 24, 2024 — 07:37 pm EST

PainChek Ltd (AU:PCK) has released an update.

PainChek Ltd has announced a significant securities issue, planning to release over 204 million new shares in a pro rata offer with options expiring in 12 months. This move, set to close on December 12, 2024, offers investors an opportunity to engage with the company’s growth strategy. The issue date for these securities is scheduled for December 19, 2024.

