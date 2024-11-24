News & Insights

PainChek Ltd Announces $5.1 Million Share Entitlement Offer

November 24, 2024 — 07:37 pm EST

PainChek Ltd (AU:PCK) has released an update.

PainChek Ltd is launching a pro-rata non-renounceable entitlement offer to raise approximately $5.1 million, providing shareholders the chance to acquire new shares and options. The offer, fully underwritten by Canaccord Genuity, aims to strengthen the company’s financial position. The securities are considered speculative, and potential investors are advised to consider the associated risks.

