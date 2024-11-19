PainChek Eyes US Market with FDA Application

PainChek Ltd (AU:PCK) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

PainChek Limited has applied for FDA De Novo clearance for its Adult App, a groundbreaking smartphone-based pain assessment tool targeting the US aged care market. With successful validation studies and strategic partnerships, the company aims to tap into a potential $85 million annual revenue opportunity in the world’s largest long-term care market. This move not only strengthens its position in the US but also paves the way for future expansion into broader market segments.

For further insights into AU:PCK stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.