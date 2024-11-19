News & Insights

PainChek Eyes US Market with FDA Application

November 19, 2024 — 05:21 pm EST

PainChek Ltd (AU:PCK) has released an update.

PainChek Limited has applied for FDA De Novo clearance for its Adult App, a groundbreaking smartphone-based pain assessment tool targeting the US aged care market. With successful validation studies and strategic partnerships, the company aims to tap into a potential $85 million annual revenue opportunity in the world’s largest long-term care market. This move not only strengthens its position in the US but also paves the way for future expansion into broader market segments.

