Paid Network Exploit Mints Attacker 60M Tokens: Report
The Paid Network – a decentralized finance (DeFi) app that loosely describes itself as a smart contract program for businesses – has been exploited through the contract’s token minting feature. Some 60 million PAID tokens, worth about $37 million at press time, have been wrongly created.
The PAID token is down some 70% as of press time, according to CoinGecko.
This story is developing.
