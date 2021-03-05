Paid Network Exploit Mints Attacker 60M Tokens: Report

The Paid Network – a decentralized finance (DeFi) app that loosely describes itself as a smart contract program for businesses – has been exploited through the contract’s token minting feature. Some 60 million PAID tokens, worth about $37 million at press time, have been wrongly created.

The PAID token is down some 70% as of press time, according to CoinGecko.

This story is developing.

