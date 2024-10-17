News & Insights

Markets
SNY

PAI Partners Raises Offer For Sanofi's Consumer Health Biz Opella: Reports

October 17, 2024 — 11:46 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - A consortium led by French private equity firm PAI Partners has submitted an increased offer for Sanofi's (SASY) consumer health business Opella, according to reports.

PAI is seeking to outbid U.S. rival Clayton Dubilier & Rice (CD&R) for a controlling 50% stake in Opella, the maker of one of France's most-sold painkillers, Doliprane.

The private equity firm has raised its bid by about €200 million or $217 million for the Opella unit and pledged to keep the operation's headquarters and other key sites in France.

PAI Partners also said in the revised proposal that it will keep jobs through an investment of at least €60 million over five years.

The revised bid is valid until Sunday night, the source added.

French pharma giant Sanofi last week said it was in talks with CD&R for the sale of a 50% controlling stake of Opella.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SNY
SNYNF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.