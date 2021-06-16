PAI Partners in final talks with China's JIC to buy SGD Pharma

LONDON, June 16 (Reuters) - PAI Partners is in final talks with China Jianyin Investment (JIC) to buy its French supplier of COVID-19 vaccine vials SGD Pharma after winning an auction earlier this year, the private equity firm said on Wednesday.

PAI has made a binding offer to JIC and the proposed transaction will need to receive the green light from SGD's employee representative bodies as well as antitrust regulators.

Citi and Rothschild advised PAI on the deal while Bank of America represented JIC.

(Reporting by Pamela Barbaglia, editing by Louise Heavens)

