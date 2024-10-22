PAHC vs. PODD: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

Investors interested in Medical - Products stocks are likely familiar with Phibro Animal Health (PAHC) and Insulet (PODD). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out.

We have found that the best way to discover great value opportunities is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with a great grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The Zacks Rank is a proven strategy that targets companies with positive earnings estimate revision trends, while our Style Scores work to grade companies based on specific traits.

Phibro Animal Health has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), while Insulet has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now. This means that PAHC's earnings estimate revision activity has been more impressive, so investors should feel comfortable with its improving analyst outlook. But this is just one piece of the puzzle for value investors.

Value investors are also interested in a number of tried-and-true valuation metrics that help show when a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

Our Value category highlights undervalued companies by looking at a variety of key metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, as well as the P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that have been used by value investors for years.

PAHC currently has a forward P/E ratio of 15.09, while PODD has a forward P/E of 77.73. We also note that PAHC has a PEG ratio of 0.58. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. PODD currently has a PEG ratio of 4.41.

Another notable valuation metric for PAHC is its P/B ratio of 3.73. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, PODD has a P/B of 16.59.

These metrics, and several others, help PAHC earn a Value grade of A, while PODD has been given a Value grade of D.

PAHC is currently sporting an improving earnings outlook, which makes it stick out in our Zacks Rank model. And, based on the above valuation metrics, we feel that PAHC is likely the superior value option right now.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.