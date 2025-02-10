PAHC vs. GEHC: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

Investors interested in Medical - Products stocks are likely familiar with Phibro Animal Health (PAHC) and GE HealthCare Technologies (GEHC). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out.

The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The proven Zacks Rank puts an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, while our Style Scores work to identify stocks with specific traits.

Currently, Phibro Animal Health has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while GE HealthCare Technologies has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell). Investors should feel comfortable knowing that PAHC likely has seen a stronger improvement to its earnings outlook than GEHC has recently. However, value investors will care about much more than just this.

Value investors are also interested in a number of tried-and-true valuation metrics that help show when a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

The Value category of the Style Scores system identifies undervalued companies by looking at a number of key metrics. These include the long-favored P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that help us determine a company's fair value.

PAHC currently has a forward P/E ratio of 14.06, while GEHC has a forward P/E of 18.85. We also note that PAHC has a PEG ratio of 0.54. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. GEHC currently has a PEG ratio of 2.90.

Another notable valuation metric for PAHC is its P/B ratio of 3.89. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, GEHC has a P/B of 4.80.

These are just a few of the metrics contributing to PAHC's Value grade of A and GEHC's Value grade of C.

PAHC is currently sporting an improving earnings outlook, which makes it stick out in our Zacks Rank model. And, based on the above valuation metrics, we feel that PAHC is likely the superior value option right now.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2025

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2025. Handpicked by Zacks Director of Research Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful. From inception in 2012 through November, 2024, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +2,112.6%, more than QUADRUPLING the S&P 500’s +475.6%. Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2025. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Phibro Animal Health Corporation (PAHC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.