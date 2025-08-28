PAHC Stock Surges on Q4 Earnings & Revenue Beat, Gross Margin Down

Phibro Animal Health PAHC delivered adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 57 cents in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 compared with 41 cents in the year-ago quarter. The bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 9.62%.

Without adjustments, GAAP EPS in the quarter was 42 cents compared with 2 cents in the prior-year period.

PAHC reported full-year adjusted EPS of $2.09, which rose 75.6% from the fiscal 2024 figure. The figure outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.45%.

PAHC’s Revenue Details

Net sales in the quarter totaled $378.7 million, up 38.6% from the year-ago quarter’s level. The figure topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.86%.

For fiscal 2025, the company reported net sales of $1.30 billion, up 27.4% from the prior-year level. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.56%.

Following the announcement, PAHC shares rose 18% in after-hours trading yesterday.

Phibro’s Q4 Segmental Sales

The company conducts its operations via three segments — Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition and Performance Products.

In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, Animal Health’s net sales increased 53% to $292.5 million. Our model’s projection was $264.4 million.

Within the segment, net sales of medicated feed additives (MFAs) and others reflected 77% year-over-year growth, driven by incremental revenues of $94.5 million from the Zoetis MFA portfolio and increased demand for the MFAs in international regions.

Nutritional specialty product sales rose 11% due to higher sales of microbial and companion animal products.

Net vaccine sales showed a year-over-year rise of 21% due to continued growth of poultry products in Latin America and higher international demand.

Net sales in the Mineral Nutrition segment rose 3% year over year to $64.2 million, mainly due to an increase in demand for copper and trace minerals. However, the figure lagged our model’s forecast of $74.3 million.

Net sales in the Performance Products segment rose 13% to $22.1 million due to higher demand for the ingredients used in personal care products. Our model projected $20.6 million from this segment.

PAHC’s Q4 Margin Performance

Phibro’s fiscal fourth-quarter gross profit rose 26.2% year over year to $110 million. However, the gross margin contracted 287 basis points (bps) to 29.1% due to a 44.5% rise in the cost of goods sold.

Selling, general and administrative expenses in the reported quarter were $76.3 million, up 11.1% from the year-ago quarter’s levels. The operating profit totaled $33.7 million, an increase of 82.2% year over year. The operating margin expanded 213 bps year over year to 8.9%.

PAHC’s Financial Update

The company exited the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 with cash and short-term investments of $77 million compared with $114.6 million at the end of fiscal 2024.

Cumulative net cash provided by operating activities at the end of fiscal 2025 was $80.1 million compared with $87.6 million in the year-ago period.

Phibro Issues Fiscal 2026 Guidance

For fiscal 2026, the company expects net sales in the range of $1.43-$1.48 billion, implying 12% growth. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the metric is pegged at $1.41 billion.

Adjusted EPS is expected in the band of $2.52-$2.70, which indicates a 25% increase. The Zacks Consensus Estimate stands at $2.30.

Our Take on PAHC

Phibro ended the fiscal fourth quarter on a solid note, with both earnings and revenues beating estimates. The performance reflects strength in its Animal Health portfolio, with sustained demand across MFAs, nutritional specialties and vaccines. The acquired Zoetis MFA portfolio also exceeded the company’s expectations. Phibro’s fiscal 2026 guidance reflects continued confidence in its trajectory, supported by portfolio strength, disciplined execution and momentum across all segments.

Meanwhile, the contraction of the gross margin in the quarter is discouraging.

PAHC’s Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks

Phibro currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.