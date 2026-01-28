PAHC Q2 Earnings Preview: Animal Health Momentum Likely to Aid Results

Phibro Animal Health Corp. PAHC is expected to release second-quarter fiscal 2026 results soon.

In the last reported quarter, the company posted adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 73 cents, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 23.7%. PAHC’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 20.77%.

Q2 Estimates for PAHC

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Phibro’s second-quarter revenues is pegged at $357 million, indicating a 15.4% increase from the year-ago figure.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EPS stands at 69 cents, implying 27.8% growth from the year-ago figure.

Estimate Revision Trend Ahead of PAHC’s Q2 Earnings

Estimates for second-quarter earnings have remained stable at 69 cents in the past 60 days.

Here’s a brief overview of the company’s performance leading up to this announcement.

Factors Shaping PAHC’s Q2 Performance

Animal Health

Similar to the recent quarters, the Animal Health momentum is expected to have been sustained. Results are likely to reflect the solid performance of Phibro’s Medicated Feed Additives (“MFA”) portfolio, supported by gains in Nutritional specialties and Vaccines. The integration of Zoetis’ MFA business has further strengthened the business, adding more than 37 established product lines marketed across approximately 80 countries, along with six manufacturing sites in the United States, Italy and China. At the same time, the legacy Animal Health business is also expected to contribute to the overall results.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

Phibro Animal Health Corporation price-eps-surprise | Phibro Animal Health Corporation Quote

In the second quarter of fiscal 2026, higher demand for microbial and companion animal products may have driven Nutritional Specialties’ net sales. Phibro’s recent launch of Restoris piezoelectric dental gel marked a major milestone in its companion animal strategy. The launch builds on the company’s licensing agreement with Lighthouse Pharmaceuticals, which grants Phibro exclusive rights to develop, manufacture and commercialize Lighthouse Pharma’s proprietary compound for canine periodontal care. These developments are expected to have favorably boosted the company’s second-quarter sales.

Meanwhile, Vaccine sales in the second quarter may have been driven by the continued growth of poultry products in Latin America and higher international demand.

Our model assumes Animal Health sales to increase 21.4% year over year in the fiscal second quarter.

Mineral Nutrition

Phibro’s customers use these products to fortify the daily feed requirements of their livestock’s diets and maintain an optimal balance of trace elements in each animal. The segment is likely to have benefited from the increasing demand for copper and trace minerals, aiding its revenues in the fiscal second quarter. That said, product demand can fluctuate based on changes in customer buying patterns, seasonal variability and weather conditions in a particular region, which influences animal feed consumption.

According to our model, sales in Mineral Nutrition are likely to fall 8.7% year over year in the fiscal second quarter.

Performance Products

In the fiscal second quarter, the segment may have performed strongly banking on the higher demand for the ingredients used in personal care products. Our model forecasts 20.2% year-over-year growth in sales.

Additionally, Phibro has a company-wide initiative named Phibro Forward, aimed at unlocking additional areas of revenue growth and cost savings. Ongoing execution under this long-term initiative continues to enhance operational discipline and accelerate innovation. It is also refining the company’s focus on the strategic growth areas, enabling greater flexibility to invest in high-impact opportunities across the portfolio. These actions may have supported Phibro’s bottom-line performance in the fiscal second quarter.

What Our Model Says About PAHC

Per our proven model, a stock with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold), along with a positive Earnings ESP, has a higher chance of beating estimates, which is not the case here, as you can see below:

Earnings ESP: Phibro has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks Rank #1 stocks here.

Top MedTech Picks

Here are some medical stocks worth considering, as these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this time:

Veracyte VCYT has an Earnings ESP of +7.98% and a Zacks Rank #1. The company is expected to release fourth-quarter 2025 results soon.

VCYT’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 45.12%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s fourth-quarter EPS is expected to increase 13.9% from the year-ago quarter figure.

Cardinal Health CAH has an Earnings ESP of +1.73% and a Zacks Rank #2. The company is slated to release second-quarter fiscal 2026 results on Feb. 5.

CAH’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 9.36%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CAH’s fourth-quarter EPS is expected to surge 20.7% from the year-ago reported figure.

Merit Medical Systems MMSI has an Earnings ESP of +2.09% and a Zacks Rank #2. The company is slated to release fourth-quarter 2025 results on Feb. 24.

MMSI’s earnings topped estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 14.1%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s fourth-quarter EPS is anticipated to increase 3.2% from the year-ago quarter’s figure.

Quantum Computing Stocks Set To Soar

Artificial intelligence has already reshaped the investment landscape, and its convergence with quantum computing could lead to the most significant wealth-building opportunities of our time.

Today, you have a chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this technological revolution. In our urgent special report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power, you'll discover the little-known stocks we believe will win the quantum computing race and deliver massive gains to early investors.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (MMSI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Phibro Animal Health Corporation (PAHC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Veracyte, Inc. (VCYT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.