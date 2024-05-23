News & Insights

Stocks

PagSeguro Reports Solid Growth in Q1 2024 Assets

May 23, 2024 — 05:00 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Pagseguro Digital (PAGS) has released an update.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has released its unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the first quarter of 2024, showing a notable increase in total assets from the end of the previous year. The company’s current assets have risen to over 52 billion reais, with significant growth in cash and cash equivalents, and financial investments. The interim report indicates a solid financial position with an overall total asset value of 59 billion reais as of March 31, 2024.

For further insights into PAGS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PAGS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.