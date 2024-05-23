PagSeguro Reports Solid Growth in Q1 2024 Assets

Pagseguro Digital (PAGS) has released an update.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has released its unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the first quarter of 2024, showing a notable increase in total assets from the end of the previous year. The company’s current assets have risen to over 52 billion reais, with significant growth in cash and cash equivalents, and financial investments. The interim report indicates a solid financial position with an overall total asset value of 59 billion reais as of March 31, 2024.

