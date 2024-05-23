PagSeguro Digital Posts Record Q1 Growth

Pagseguro Digital (PAGS) has released an update.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., also known as PagBank, has reported an impressive first quarter in 2024, with a record net income growth of 33.2% year-on-year to R$522 million on a non-GAAP basis. The company’s total payment volume and total deposits have also seen significant increases, indicating a robust performance across its various merchant segments. This financial growth reflects the strong market position of PagBank’s integrated solutions for payments, banking, and value-added services.

For further insights into PAGS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.