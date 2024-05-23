News & Insights

Stocks

PagSeguro Digital Posts Record Q1 Growth

May 23, 2024 — 04:57 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Pagseguro Digital (PAGS) has released an update.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., also known as PagBank, has reported an impressive first quarter in 2024, with a record net income growth of 33.2% year-on-year to R$522 million on a non-GAAP basis. The company’s total payment volume and total deposits have also seen significant increases, indicating a robust performance across its various merchant segments. This financial growth reflects the strong market position of PagBank’s integrated solutions for payments, banking, and value-added services.

For further insights into PAGS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PAGS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.